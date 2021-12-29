Alabama has already had four deaths from influenza this season and this area could be rated a "high occurrence" region for the illness as soon as today, but two local pharmacies report that more customers than usual are taking precautions by getting flu vaccines.
“We do know that we have had positive flu specimens in all public health regions in Alabama, so it is definitely here,” said Wes Stubblefield, district medical officer for the Northeastern District of the Alabama Department of Public Health.
Tennessee and Georgia, which share borders with Alabama, are among seven states nationally that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says have high flu activity. The others are New Mexico, Kansas, Indiana, New Jersey and North Dakota.
The percentage of patients with influenza-like illnesses (ILI) seeking treatment from Alabama outpatient healthcare providers was 3.28% in the most recent reporting period, according to ADPH. The threshold for the state having significant flu-like illness is 3.39%.
As of Tuesday, the northern district of the state, which includes Cullman, Jackson, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marshall and Morgan counties, is at 3.30% in ILI data.
“We’re just sitting on the line of being declared a high occurrence (area),” said Judy Smith, administrator of the ADPH Northern District. “They’re going to update (data today), so we may be over that 3.39%.”
Stubblefield said the data is compiled by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and reported back to ADPH based off the number of people reporting flu-like symptoms and not the number of positive cases.
“This is fever more than 100 degrees, a cough, and or a sore throat," Stubblefield said. "These are not confirmed influenza (cases). They are just anything with similar symptoms.”
Smith said that now is the time to be concerned about both the flu and COVID-19.
“We’ve all gotten back together again and we’re not wearing masks like we did at one time and there’s so much respiratory stuff going on, that between COVID, flu, (strep throat), and other viruses, it is the time to be extremely careful,” Smith said.
Tim Douthit, a pharmacist at Bendall’s pharmacy in Decatur, agrees with Smith and said there were low flu numbers last year because mandated COVID-19 prevention protocols such as social distancing, masking and using hand sanitizer also combatted influenza.
“Those three things are not happening near the level that they were last year,” Douthit said. “You can walk around and you don’t see the number of people wearing masks like we did last year and the other two things are definitely not happening.”
Douthit has given flu vaccines to around 700 people this year, which he said is a 40% increase over last year.
Douthit, who has been a pharmacist for 32 years, said a big reason that his clients have been getting flu vaccines is because he and his staff have educated those who have been misinformed about the flu vaccine.
“What I ran into was so much confusion with people that we talked to,” Douthit said. “I would ask if they were going to get their flu vaccine this year and they would tell me no. When I asked why not, they would say, ‘Because I’ve got my COVID vaccine.’”
Douthit said after he spoke with his clients, a lot of them started getting flu vaccines.
Payless Pharmacy on Seventh Street Southeast in Decatur has given flu vaccines to more than 800 individuals this year.
“We probably had triple with what we had last year,” said Blake Gowen, a pharmacist at Payless. “Last year, we had a moderate amount, which is pretty average for us.”
Gowen said the pharmacy actually ran out of flu vaccines this year and had to order more.
“Usually we have a little bit of overage, but not this year,” Gowen said.
Gowen said he believes the effectiveness of the COVID vaccines are motivating individuals to look into other vaccines as well, which is why so many are getting flu vaccines.
Smith said that ADPH endorses the flu vaccine and hopes that people will receive both the flu and COVID vaccines.
“You can get (both vaccines) together,” Smith said. “One in one arm and one in the other.”
