With the flu season approaching as the COVID-19 pandemic continues, state health department officials say it’s crucial for people to get a flu vaccine.
“We don’t need to add flu on top of COVID,” said Judy Smith, administrator of the Alabama Department of Public Health Northern District. “It’s a potential double whammy.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says that getting routine vaccinations during the COVID-19 pandemic can protect people from getting vaccine-preventable diseases, including the flu, and lessen the strain on the health care system.
Whether people choose to go to a health department, pharmacy or their doctor for a flu vaccination, “the important thing is to get it,” Smith said.
Some pharmacies and doctors' offices are already starting to offer flu vaccinations, and the CDC suggests checking VaccineFinder.org to find where they’re available nearby.
State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris addressed the issue during a press conference Thursday, when Gov. Kay Ivey announced an emergency COVID-19 order extending the mask requirement to Oct. 2. The previous order was to expire Monday.
“Flu season is on the way,” Harris said. “It is really important as we have flu and COVID-19 circulating in our communities that we have as many people protected as possible from influenza.”
The CDC recommends an annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older, with rare exceptions. This season’s flu vaccines protect against the three or four viruses, depending on the vaccine, that research has suggested will be most common. This includes an influenza A (H1N1) virus, an influenza A (H3N2) virus and one or two influenza B viruses.
Even people who are allergic to the vaccine “in many cases can still get one,” Harris said, advising people to talk to their health care professionals.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers said Thursday that the vaccine isn’t yet available at health departments.
“We do anticipate the flu vaccine and Vaccine Information Statements (VIS) to come in very soon,” Landers said. “We obviously expect to receive that in September.”
A VIS is an information sheet produced by the CDC that explains both the benefits and the risks of a vaccine. Federal law requires that these be given to vaccine recipients, their parents or their legal representatives before certain vaccinations are given.
“We do not anticipate a shortage of the vaccines,” Landers said. She said the Alabama Department of Public Health gets its vaccines from multiple manufacturers, in order to ensure an adequate supply.
According to the CDC, vaccine manufacturers have projected they will supply as many as 194 million to 198 million doses of influenza vaccine for the 2020-21 flu season, compared to the 175 million dose record set during the previous flu season. The agency said most of the vaccines, 99%, will be quadrivalent vaccine, that is, designed to protect against four different flu viruses, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses; and 87% will be thimerosal-free or reduced vaccine. About 20% of flu vaccines will be egg-free.
Smith said the Morgan County Health Department is planning a drive-thru clinic for Oct. 20 at Central Baptist Church at 2801 U.S. 31 S. from 9 a.m. until noon, or until the supply of vaccine runs out.
“We see the flu year-round,” though the peak of activity typically falls in January and February, according to Smith. “But we have seen high incidences of the flu as early as October.
“September and October are ideal months to get” a vaccination, Smith said, adding that it takes about two weeks to build up an immunity. “The vulnerable population for COVID is also the vulnerable population for the flu.”
Landers suggested getting the shot “when it’s readily available through your provider” and before the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays. “It’s never too late to get the flu vaccine,” she said.
“We know no vaccine is perfect, but given the overall symptomatology, people need to do all they can to protect themselves from influenza,” Landers said.
Recent CDC studies show that vaccination reduces the risk of flu illness by between 40% and 60% among the overall population during seasons when most circulating flu viruses are well-matched to the vaccine.
Smith said it will be interesting to see if the precautions for COVID-19 — wearing masks and social distancing — will also have an impact on preventing the flu.
