Every local public school system received either an A or B on state report cards for the 2021-22 academic year released Friday, but both of Decatur's middle schools received D's and Superintendent Michael Douglas said the district must take action to improve math skills for those students.
The overall score for Decatur City Schools was a B, but two Decatur elementary schools also received D's from the Alabama State Department of Education, which uses several measures including standardized test results to calculate the grades. The state released grades and accompanying numerical scores for the first time since the 2018-19 school year, having halted them for two years because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Hartselle City Schools had the only overall A among systems in Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties. Athens City Schools, Limestone County Schools, Lawrence County Schools and Morgan County Schools all received B's.
Austin Middle and Decatur Middle each dropped two letter grades from B's in 2018-19. Austin Middle, which has sixth and seventh grades, had an 82 in 2018-19 when it was called Cedar Ridge Middle but dropped to a 68 last school year. Decatur Middle, which has sixth through eighth grades, went from an 81 to a 69. West Decatur Elementary and Oak Park Elementary also were at 69 to receive D's.
Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said the middle schools were his biggest concern and attributed the decline in those schools to students adjusting to the new state standardized test, the Alabama Comprehensive Assessment Program, or ACAP, which was administered for the first time during the spring of 2021.
“I want people to know that that drop at the middle schools, it’s off of a different test,” Douglas said. “You go back to (2018-2019), that was on Scantron. Now, this report card is on ACAP. Math is a lot harder for middle schoolers now, but we’ll get that up.”
Math proficiency for Austin Middle School is currently at 20.61% and Decatur Middle School is 17.57% proficient.
Douglas hired math coaches who are working in every Decatur school this year and he believes they will be central in the effort to help the middle schools improve math proficiencies.
“With the ACAP, we just changed the ELA (English Language Arts) and the math course of study, and it takes teachers awhile to make sure we’re aligned,” Douglas said. “When they changed the math course of study, they really pushed some of the algebraic concepts down from eighth grade to seventh grade. It’s an adjustment period for middle school.”
Douglas said most of the discipline issues last year were caused by middle school students.
“I really feel like that was the age group that was affected the most (by the pandemic),” Douglas said. “Through COVID, a lot of kids missed a lot of days, middle school in particular, and they weren’t turning in their work. We probably had the largest population in summer school in middle school this past year.”
Hartselle schools scored a 92 on the state report card, down from a 94 in 2018-19. Though the district scored an A, Hartselle Intermediate School and Hartselle Junior High decreased from a 92 in 2018-19 to an 88 for 2021-22.
Josh Swindall, Hartselle City Schools’ secondary curriculum coordinator, said he has also seen the toll of the pandemic on his middle school students and more is expected of them academically than in the past.
“Some of those learning gaps are likely attributable to age and maturity and the increase in rigor and standards,” Swindall said. “The ACAP is more rigorous in all domains than the Scantron. It seems to be in those middle school grades, the proficiency is even harder to achieve.”
Michael Sibley, director of communications with the state Department of Education, said the state uses academic achievement, academic growth, graduation rates, college and career readiness, chronic absenteeism and progress in English language proficiency to calculate each school and district's overall letter grade and numerical score.
West Decatur and Oak Park, the two Decatur elementary schools receiving D's, both had C's in 2018-19. Douglas said those two schools also struggled with the new math assessment.
"West Decatur has worked so hard on reading and they used to receive state help for reading," Douglas said. "While we're working on that, we get a new test and the math is a lot harder. Everywhere we went down was because of the math and nowhere was math worse than the middle schools."
Four Decatur elementary schools received A's. Leon Sheffield Magnet Elementary scored a 95, Benjamin Davis Elementary scored a 94, and Eastwood and Walter Jackson elementary schools each received a 92. Decatur High went from a C to a B, having scored 76 in 2018 but an 82 in 2021-22.
Lawrence County Schools dropped from an 84 in 2018 to an 80 in 2021. Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said learning loss from two years of the pandemic was the main factor in the drop.
“Our loss of four points is from what I call the COVID slide,” Smith said. “We’re building an academic framework and we really think it will help our score next year.”
