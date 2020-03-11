The Alabama Department of Public Health began testing for novel coronavirus Thursday and none of the fewer than 20 tests it has performed have been positive for the virus, the state health officer said Tuesday.
Also last week, the Alabama Department of Public Health issued an emergency rule requiring all health providers to report any case of COVID-19 to the ADPH within four hours.
“That’s particularly important in this case because we’re not the only ones doing the testing,” said State Health Officer Dr. Scott Harris in a press conference Tuesday. “It’s certainly possible that a patient could see a provider and go to a private commercial lab, be tested, be diagnosed, and Public Health would not even be in the loop. So that’s why we issued this rule, to make sure we found out as quickly as possible.”
As of Tuesday afternoon the state had no confirmed cases of COVID-19, Harris said, "but we expect that at some point we will."
Harris said some requests for testing have been denied. He said testing is only approved for people without symptoms if they are “coming from cruise ships that were infected, and the federal government was trying to determine if they were infected before they transferred them around the country. Those are really the only asymptomatic people that have been tested or should be tested.”
For those who are symptomatic — with a fever, cough and shortness of breath — the ADPH will generally only approve testing for those who have had contact with a person known to be infected by coronavirus or have traveled to a country with a high infection rate.
“In some cases we will test symptomatic people who are at high risk for the disease, which is older people or people who have chronic health problems,” Harris said. “We are also testing hospitalized patients who meet these criteria, who are sick enough to be hospitalized, and who have had everything else ruled out.”
Confirmed cases rising
Alabama EMA Director Brian Hastings said cases of coronavirus are increasing by about 25% to 30% per day, meaning they double about every four days.
“We have no confirmed cases in Alabama. That doesn’t necessarily mean we don’t have a case in Alabama. … As testing becomes more available, some of those numbers may rise,” he said.
He urged families and businesses to develop plans of action.
“What happens if a school shuts down? Where do those kids go? Then, where do mom and dad go? Are they going to work? And then what are the businesses going to do? These are the things we need to think through,” Hastings said.
State Superintendent Eric Mackey stressed that the “mortality rate among children is extremely low, almost nonexistent. … What we’re more worried about is children who may be carriers and then taking that to elderly folk in their family and their community.”
The Alabama State Department of Education has recommended that schools cancel any planned overseas trips, both because of the risk of infection and because students could get caught in a quarantine.
If a student or employee at an Alabama school is confirmed to have the virus, he said the school will be shut down for 24-48 hours.
“That’s where Public Health comes in. They do an assessment,” Mackey said. “During that 24-48 hours we would assess those things and make a decision as to whether that school needed to be closed for a longer period or not. … If we have a confirmed case in the school, we’re going to close that school. We’re going to deep-clean that school. We’re going to assess that community and decide what’s the best thing on an individual basis for that school and that community.”
Local schools prepare
Decatur, Hartselle and Morgan County school officials said they have plans ready to deal with the threat of COVID-19 and they are using more disinfectants in classrooms and buses.
“We remind the kids to wash their hands longer,” Decatur Superintendent Michael Douglas said. “We’re spraying door knobs and spraying desks and defogging with hydrogen peroxide instead of Clorox. We think hydrogen peroxide does a better job than Clorox."
Lee Willis, deputy superintendent for Morgan County Schools, said the teachers are asked to clean desks and work spaces.
“We’re encouraging our teachers to use rubbing alcohol in a mister and wipe it down with Clorox wipes,” Willis said. “We’re asking our students to wash their hands. We’re trying to keep our soap dispensers filled in the school restrooms and we are asking our teachers to give students the extra time needed to wash their hands a little longer.”
He said the system has had success using germicide disinfectants. “It’s been our routine for several years in combating influenza, but we’re being even more vigilant now.”
Morgan County Schools Transportation Director Hank Summerford said his staff is spraying the system’s 122 buses with Virex Plus, a chloride-based defogger. He said he is also in constant communication with bus drivers.
“If a driver said they have a couple of kids sick who are riding today, we’ll bring that bus in and defog it again,” he said. “Virex Plus is food grade and not harmful to the children. We haven’t had near the outbreak of flu here since we started using it. Our bus drivers are using Lysol and wiping down the buses before the kids get on. ... We’re trying to be proactive here. Everybody is concerned about coronavirus.”
Hartselle Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said her system is promoting hand-washing and use of Clorox wipes in the classrooms.
“Our custodial staffs are defogging classrooms every day after the students leave and our teachers are constantly wiping the door knobs, desk,” she said.
She said students no longer touch the large utensils to put food on their plates in the cafeteria. “Our cafeteria staff now does that,” she said. “That cuts down on the possibility of germs being spread.” She said the system has turned down the thermostats in the schools to reduce humidity. “High humidity will spread germs more quickly,” she said.
Harris said the state has monitored more than a hundred travelers upon their return to Alabama from coronavirus hotspots.
"We check in with them daily, have them check their temperatures a couple of times daily. Most of those travelers we have monitored in that way have now completed monitoring and are thought not to have risk of disease," he said.
Harris said people who are concerned they have coronavirus symptoms should call their doctor before going to the doctor's office or the emergency room as a way to reduce the risk of infecting other patients.
