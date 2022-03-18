Alabama Department of Transportation maintenance crews will be working on Interstate 65 northbound near Exit 318 (Lacon) during the next two weeks to repair the bridges at Indian Creek in northern Cullman County and Flint Creek in southern Morgan County.
Planned interruptions to traffic:
▪ From Monday through March 25, the northbound outside lane from mile marker 316 down Lacon Mountain to just south of Exit 318 will be closed daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
▪ At 8 a.m. on March 28, the outside lane from mile marker 316 to south of Exit 318 will be closed and remain closed around the clock until about 4 p.m. on March 31.
▪ From about 6 p.m. March 29 to about 6 p.m. on March 30, both northbound lanes will be closed north of Exit 318, requiring all traffic to detour to U.S. 31 northbound at Exit 318.
This schedule is weather-dependent. Any unforeseen conditions could extend anticipated closure times. Motorists are advised to expect significant delays during lane/roadway closures.
During the anticipated 24-hour complete closure at Exit 318 on March 29 and 30, the official detour (required for commercial truck traffic) will be U.S. 31 to Alabama 67 to I-65. Passenger vehicles may return to I-65 via any interchange north of Exit 318.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.