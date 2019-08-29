LACON — The outside northbound lane of Interstate 65 at Exit 318 at Lacon will be closed Friday morning for repair of the bridge deck, the Alabama Department of Transportation said in a release.
The lane is expected to be closed from about 7:30 a.m. to about noon for the repairs.
Drivers should expect delays and be prepared to reduce speed, the release said.
