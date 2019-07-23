Increasing levels in fish tissue of a chemical once used to produce Scotchgard and other nonstick products caused the state to issue a “Do Not Eat Any” advisory for all species of fish in Baker’s Creek embayment last week, along with a recommendation for limited consumption of fish in much of Wheeler Reservoir.
Baker’s Creek embayment runs just east of State Docks Road, the location of 3M Co.'s Decatur plant. The annual advisory by the Alabama Department of Public Health in previous years placed a recommended limit of one meal per month for fish caught in Baker’s Creek.
The Flint Creek embayment of Wheeler Reservoir in Morgan County, unrestricted in previous years, now has a recommended limit of two meals per month due to the presence of mercury in fish tissue analyzed by the Alabama Department of Environmental Management.
In addition to Baker’s Creek and Flint Creek, advisories were issued for a 7-mile stretch of Wheeler Reservoir, Round Island and Limestone creeks in Limestone County and Big Nance Creek in Lawrence County.
While only largemouth bass are listed on the advisory for most of Wheeler Reservoir, the Department of Public Health notes “it is prudent to assume that similar species with similar feeding habits should be consumed with caution.” The advisory recommends a limit of one meal per month for fish caught from river miles 303 (near Dry Branch Creek) to 296 (near Fox Creek) in Morgan County.
Most of the fish advisories locally were triggered by high levels of perfluorooctane sulfonate (PFOS), a chemical that for years was used at several local industries.
“We had some data that indicated the fish had a little higher load of PFOS than we expected, so we changed the advisory,” John Guarisco, an environmental toxicologist with the state Department of Public Health, said Monday of the “Do Not Eat” recommendation on Baker’s Creek.
PFOS is one of the chemicals in a class of per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, known as PFAS. While PFOA is another chemical in the class that has been linked to cancer and other health conditions, PFOS is the only PFAS measured by the state in issuing fish advisories.
“We take a look at PFOS because it’s the one that accumulates the most,” Guarisco said. “PFOS is the only one that’s been shown to really accumulate in fish tissue. PFOA doesn’t.”
---
Health risks
Guarisco questioned links between PFOS and cancer. The information bulletin distributed with the fish advisory states, “PFOS is not considered to be a carcinogen in humans.”
An 852-page report on PFAS issued last year by the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry (ATSDR) left open the possibility it could be a carcinogen.
“The International Agency for Research on Cancer concluded that PFOA is possibly carcinogenic to humans, and EPA concluded that there was suggestive evidence of the carcinogenic potential of PFOA and PFOS in humans,” the ATSDR report noted. “Increases in testicular and kidney cancer have been observed in highly exposed humans.”
Other health risks associated with the chemicals, according to the ATSDR report, include pregnancy-induced hypertension, liver damage, high cholesterol, thyroid disease, decreased response to vaccines, asthma, decreased fertility and decreased birth weight.
PFOS and PFOA have been detected in breast milk and umbilical cord blood, according to the report.
Guarisco said he carefully chose the language that “PFOS is not considered to be a carcinogen.”
“That information is in debate. There’s no conclusive evidence one way or another,” he said. “There’s a lot of stuff that’s considered a potential carcinogen. Do you drink hot coffee? If you do, you’re drinking a potential carcinogen, according to the state of California and the World Health Organization, although California backed off on that.
“You just sit there and you wait and you wait until there’s more evidence to come forward. I’m not being facetious, there’s just not enough evidence one way or another. That’s the reason I wrote it the way I wrote it. Everybody waits on EPA to make that recommendation, or ATSDR.”
---
Health of Baker's Creek
The city of Decatur, along with 3M and Daikin, is a defendant in two lawsuits involving PFAS due to its ownership of the Morgan County Regional Landfill and the Decatur Utilities Wastewater Treatment Plant. Leachate from the landfill has high PFAS levels, and the leachate enters Wheeler Reservoir through the wastewater treatment plant.
The courts in both cases have ordered the parties to try to reach a settlement, and Barney Lovelace, one of the city’s lawyers, on Monday said the ongoing mediation limits what he and Mayor Tab Bowling can say about the city’s efforts to limit ongoing PFAS contamination of the river.
“In the current litigation involving these chemicals, the health of Baker’s Creek is being addressed and we are hopeful that the levels of PFOS in Baker’s Creek will decrease so there will not be any fish advisory concerning Baker’s Creek in the future,” Lovelace said.
Bowling said 3M’s recent agreement to analyze three closed landfills, including one at Brookhaven School, is a positive sign that it will assist in reducing PFOS levels in the river.
“It’s a sign of the big picture. We’re communicating with 3M, and that’s progress,” Bowling said.
Bowling said an independent consultant retained by the city will confirm the results of 3M’s analysis of the closed landfills.
The West Morgan-East Lawrence Water Authority, 13 miles downstream of 3M and Daikin, in 2015 sued the companies over the presence of PFOS and PFOA in its drinking water. Daikin settled the claims against it last year for $4 million. 3M settled claims against it for $35 million, money the water authority is using to build a reverse osmosis filtration plant designed to remove PFOA, PFOS and related chemicals. Conventional water treatment plants do not remove the chemicals.
3M, pursuant to a 2008 agreement with ADEM, has undergone extensive efforts to remediate PFOS and PFOA levels at its State Docks Road plant. It has installed liners over 287 acres where it had previously placed contaminated sludge to prevent rain from leaching the chemicals into the groundwater and then into the river. The company has removed 5,000 cubic yards of soil, monitors PFOA and PFOS in groundwater and filters PFOA and PFOS from groundwater with 10 recovery wells.
