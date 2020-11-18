A Morgan County jury today found Roger Dale Stevens guilty of capital murder in the slaying of his ex-wife just over five years ago.
Stevens, 68, was charged with killing Kay Letson Stevens on Nov. 14, 2015, the day after their divorce decree was filed with the court. He was accused of shooting her and beating her head against a concrete curb outside the Corner Bakery and Eatery on Somerville Road, a business she co-owned with her sister Brenda Suggs.
Jurors deliberated for about an hour before delivering their verdict, on the third day of the trial.
The defense and prosecution gave closing arguments this morning. Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell, who is hearing the case, gave instructions before jurors took a lunch break.
