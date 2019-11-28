Bargain hunters won't be the only people on alert in stores during the holiday shopping season that begins Friday.
Stores will pay their own employees and off-duty officers to watch for theft, which is a greater risk with increased foot traffic, local law enforcement leaders and retail officials said. Businesses don’t mind paying to prevent losses that can reduce their bottom line.
In Decatur, Morgan County and Moulton, lawmen cannot work for retailers on days they work. The departments’ policies say the officers voluntarily sign up to work their off days.
“The business is in charge of paying and providing liability insurance for the deputies,” said Morgan County Sheriff Ron Puckett. “The stores want us there and in uniform. They like the law enforcement presence.”
Moulton Police Chief Lyndon McWhorter said most of his 11 officers will likely work a few hours off-duty with the Walmart on Alabama 24.
“We’ve been doing that since Walmart moved to Moulton,” he said. “Recently, the store requested help with security. I know some of the officers like the extra money during the holidays.”
He said the Moulton Walmart will be using off-duty police tonight, Black Friday and Dec. 24-26. He said sometimes the store will have as many as three uniformed officers in the store working security.
McWhorter said he will be working about six hours tonight.
“It definitely deters shoplifting and also adds to the overall safety of the shoppers,” McWhorter said. “We work closely with Walmart throughout the year, not just during the holidays.”
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said officers will be doing additional security work for private companies, too.
“Several DPD officers will be working off-duty for Black Friday,” she said. “It is a common practice for officers to work off-duty during the season for security.”
She said businesses and organizations submit an off-duty request to the department’s operations division captain. “The captain then reviews and evaluates the jobs,” she said. “Verified jobs are then distributed to the officers who may elect to work them.”
Puckett said the requests are not as widespread for his department. “We don’t have Walmarts or malls in our outlying areas of the county,” said the former longtime Hartselle police chief. “Mostly municipal law enforcement agencies are asked by the big stores.”
He added jailers, even though they wear uniforms, are not eligible for off-duty security detail.
“The jailers are not sworn officers. They can’t make arrests,” he said.
At Martin’s Family Clothing on Beltline Road in Decatur, the management hasn’t opted to hire uniformed officers in the past couple of years.
“The store has given its cashiers and associates tips on what to look for involving theft,” said Viki Milliken, leader area merchandiser for the regional franchise.
Electronics Express at Decatur Mall is shifting personnel to more closely monitor the front and back entrance areas.
Malik Merriweather, sales associate, said the store’s employees are instructed to be vigilant of shoplifters.
A statement on behalf of Target's corporate offices said the big-box retailer puts safety first, especially during the holidays.
"At Target, we take a comprehensive approach to safety that includes team member training, partnerships with law enforcement and the use of technology," said a statement from Ketchum, the public relations firm for Target. "Additionally, over the holidays we’ll provide additional team members to serve as line ambassadors, work with law enforcement to hire extra security when needed and manage select deals through a ticketing process.
"Our goal is to provide a great experience to our guests, manage crowds and help guests shop safely."
Court officials say most shoplifting crimes are classified as fourth-degree theft, a Class A misdemeanor in Alabama. It occurs when the value of the property involved does not exceed $500 in value. Maximum punishment is up to one year in jail.
Thefts of items with value of more than $500 are felonies, Alabama state codes say. Anyone convicted of a felony can lose civil rights and could serve up to 20 years in prison.
Puckett and Long said motorists should use caution on the roadways and in the parking lots while doing their holiday shopping. Their departments will have more officers on the road for traffic enforcement, they said.
“When parking your car, don’t leave anything valuable in plain view in your car,” he said. “If criminals see something they want, they will break your window to get it if the door is locked. Put valuables in the trunk and out of sight.”
Long said Decatur police began extra patrols of parking lots several weeks ago and they will continue through the holiday shopping season.
They both urged motorists to slow down and drive defensively all year, especially during the holidays.
“Our main concern will be traffic control,” Puckett said. “Our guys will be out running radar and trying to prevent accidents.”
Puckett also suggested women shoppers use smaller purses and keep them closed until it is time to pay. He also said cyber shoppers should be aware of fake websites before they type in their credit card numbers.
