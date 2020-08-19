Parents bringing their children to Austin Middle School on Thursday morning are asked to drop them off at the gym entrance in the back of the school because a lightning strike damaged the school’s main entrance on Wednesday evening.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent Dwight Satterfield said lightning from a fast-moving thunderstorm struck the school’s clock tower and knocked down some bricks and broke windows at the main entrance. He said no injuries were reported.
The front entrance will be closed through at least Thursday afternoon, Satterfield said.
The storm also caused power outages along the Beltline near the Decatur Mall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.