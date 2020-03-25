Storm causes power outages, topples tree

A storm that moved through north Alabama on Tuesday night caused power outages in Limestone County and toppled a tree that briefly blocked traffic in Southwest Decatur.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said the only damage confirmed in Decatur was the tree that blocked Austinville Road Southwest at James Street. Workers were removing the tree at 8 p.m.
Athens Utilities said in social media posts there were power outages in the Belle Mina and Mooresville areas.
The Limestone County Commission reported on its Facebook page that downed power lines were reported on Mooresville Road north of Bibb Garrett Road.
— Bruce McLellan
