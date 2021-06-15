A vicious storm knocked down trees, damaged dozens of homes in Southeast Decatur and knocked out power to 1,700 Decatur Utilities customers on Saturday afternoon. Thankfully there were no reported injuries from the storm, which appears to have been a microburst.
More photos at www.decaturdaily.com
