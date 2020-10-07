The Salvation Army's Red Kettle Ride fundraiser in Morgan County has been postponed to Oct. 24 because there is a forecast for storms with rain and strong winds on Saturday.
"Safety is a priority, and we could not keep riders, volunteers and others safe in these conditions," event director Stuart Lamp wrote in an email to entrants.
The bicycle ride is scheduled to begin at The Decatur Daily parking lot, 201 First Ave. S.E., and there will be options for courses of 64, 50 and 30 miles.
In conjunction with the ride, a steak cooking contest will be held the afternoon of Oct. 24. Non-riders and riders can make a $50 donation to the Salvation Army that makes them eligible for selection as one of six contestants in the cooking competition.
To register go to redkettleridedecatur.org.
