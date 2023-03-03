Two men wielding chainsaws stood on the roof of a house on Friday afternoon to remove the tree that crashed into the more than 100-year-old home on East Moulton Street in Decatur.
Below, resident Maria Florez stood in shock.
“What am I supposed to do with all of the wood?” Florez asked, with branches in her hands. “This isn’t even my tree.”
Nobody in the house was injured, but the tree damaged multiple parts of the roof, the porch’s front post and the neighbor’s fence.
Florez was one of many local resident dealing with the aftermath of Friday's storm that had wind gusts as high as 77 mph recorded at Pryor Field. More than 200 reports of damage were received by the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
The already saturated ground — from a series of storms on Wednesday — coupled with the strong and sustained winds created optimal conditions for trees and power lines to fall like the downed tree on Johnston Street Southeast, which landed in the road and blocked traffic. One tree on Carridale Street Southwest damaged two carports, and a downed tree was also reported on 13th Street. A power pole snapped near Eastwood Elementary. There also were trees down on Third Street Southwest in front of the Boys and Girls Club.
The Morgan County Sheriff's Office reported trees and power lines down in almost two dozen locations.
Brandy Davis, director of the Morgan County Emergency Management Agency, said that as long as winds persist falling trees and structures are still a hazard. No injuries had been reported in Morgan, Limestone or Lawrence Counties as of midafternoon Friday. One death was reported in Lexington and another in Huntsville, both from falling trees.
On East Moulton Street, Florez worried that because she has no insurance, the cost to repair the house would displace her family of five from their home. While friends and neighbors worked to remove the downed tree, her family had left in search of a place to stay.
Chelly Amin of the National Weather Service said the winds that gusted to 77 mph were recorded at 11:21 a.m. at Pryor Field.
Mark and Amy Henderson, next-door-neighbors to the Florez’s, saw their tree fall from their porch camera. Since moving in in 2008, this has been the Henderson’s fourth experience with downed trees. Two had fallen into the street and the other fell between their house and neighbors on the opposite side.
“When you live around these old trees, you’re going to have these things happen,” Amy Henderson said. “I’m just so thankful that no one was hurt.”
Henderson’s insurance representative told her that even though the tree fell from her property, it was the Florez’s responsibility to handle the damage.
Other damage
Amy Roberts said she works nights as a nurse supervisor and was sleeping Friday morning when she and her husband, Aaron, felt their home at 604 Carridale St. S.W. begin to vibrate.
A 75-foot-tall poplar with an 8-foot circumference fell in the Robertses’ front yard between 10:30 and 11 a.m., damaging the frame of their carport and crashing through the roof of the carport next door at 602 Carridale, which was empty at the time.
“We just felt the house shake really hard and looked out, and the tree was down,” Amy Roberts said. “It missed our car by inches. … You could feel the whole house move.
“We’d actually talked about getting the tree taken down the next few months. It was on our to-do list. I guess God took care of it for us.”
Trent Simon, Limestone County emergency management officer, said there were several reports of structural damage across Limestone County. He said there was damage to the roof of a shed on Elk River Mills Road in Athens.
Simon said there was roof damage on Jeffrey Lee Lane and a utility shed destroyed on Michael Lane, both in Toney. He said there were reports of houses damaged on Powell Road in Madison.
“Most of what we had today was just power lines down, a lot of trees down, of course a lot of the lines were live lines,” Simon said. “There were some (grass) fires associated with some of those, but I haven’t heard of anything getting out of hand. I haven’t heard of any house fires caused by any of that.”
Simon said the damage is not in one particular area of the county.
“The trees and the lines down are countywide,” he said. “There’s no real path or anything to it.”
Athens Utilities reported at 1:30 p.m. Friday that crews were working on 60 outages impacting about 4,000 customers in the county, including Athens and Elkmont. They said four major circuits were out. There were trees falling on power lines, debris snagging power lines and wind damaging power lines, according to AU, which said it expected crews to continue working overnight to restore power.
Chris Waldrep, Lawrence County EMA director, said their county was lucky.
“We had one tree in the city of Moulton that fell on a house and a set of awnings on Spring Street (in Moulton) that were damaged and that was basically it,” he said.
Damage Wednesday
The high winds Friday were from the second powerful storm in less than 48 hours to strike locally, and one local business is still recovering from damage sustained Wednesday.
The Hard Dock Café in Decatur might remain closed until at least Friday after its kitchen’s hood vent was blown to the ground and roofing above its outdoor bar was destroyed about 9:40 p.m. Wednesday. The hood vent will have to be replaced before the restaurant can reopen.
Roofing at adjacent Riverwalk Marina was damaged the same night.
“It basically about took our our sailboat dock and the (south) end of D dock,” said Steve Conner, owner of both the café and marina.
He said he wouldn’t estimate when dock roof repairs will occur after his experience with more severe damage to the marina from 75 mph straight-line winds that struck Decatur on April 3, 2018.
“I’ve already called my builder, and he’s going to assess the damage next week,” Conner said. “He’s got to fly in from Missouri.”
