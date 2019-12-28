Strong to severe storms are expected to hit the area Sunday, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Showers and thunderstorms are forecast to begin shortly after midnight Sunday, bringing 1.5 to 2.5 inches of rain to Morgan, Lawrence and Limestone counties.
The NWS expects storms to taper off Sunday morning, but a second round of more intense storms will develop Sunday afternoon. These storms could be strong to severe, and tornadoes are possible.
The storms should weaken about 8 p.m. Sunday, according to the NWS.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.