The Decatur area is expected to have a strong line of storms bringing damaging winds between 5 and 8 p.m. today, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
A tornado watch is in effect for Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties until 8 p.m. The watch also includes Madison, Cullman, Lauderdale, Franklin and Colbert counties.
“The storms will likely bring strong damaging winds followed by thunderstorm winds and we could see a tornado or two,” said Laurel McCoy, NWS meteorologist.
McCoy said the area is expected to receive up to 1½ inches of rain in some areas when the storms move through.
Decatur City Hall and the Morgan County Courthouse basement are open as storm shelters, according to the Decatur Police Department. Residents with domestic animals may seek shelter at City Hall as long as animals are kept on a leash or in a crate.
Firearms, alcohol and tobacco products are not allowed in any shelters.
Ron Ingram of the Alabama High School Athletic Association said the regional basketball tournaments will proceed as normal.
“The AHSAA follows the lead of the host facility, which works with local officials for the latest updates, and they give us guidance with the understanding that we should play the scheduled games as long as we can,” he said. “Contracts with facilities hamper our ability to postpone games if it doesn’t become absolutely necessary.”
McCoy said Friday’s low temperature will be 31, with a high of 45.
