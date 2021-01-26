BIRMINGHAM — Stratton Orr of Decatur is one of 10 new board members for the Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama.
Orr is president of Sexton Inc. in Decatur.
The Public Affairs Research Council of Alabama (PARCA) works to inform and improve the decision-making of state and local leaders in Alabama through objective research and analysis.
The PARCA Board of Directors is comprised of 45 members. The full board listing can be found at www.parcalabama.org/about-us/boardofdirectors.
