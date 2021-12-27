According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures will be in the 70s this week with chances for rain on Wednesday night and storms on New Year’s Day.
“We’ll be dealing with warm conditions that we’ve had over the past several days,” said Matt Anderson, a forecaster with the National Weather Service in Huntsville. “There will be no deviation from the low 70s here for the next week.”
Anderson said there could be some potential storms on Wednesday that could bring in some heavy rainfall and heavy winds.
“We’re looking at another round of strong to severe storms over the weekend on New Year’s Day and potentially into Sunday as well,” Anderson said.
Anderson said there are really cold temperatures in the northwestern part of the United States and believes they will move southward.
“Eventually, that cold air will have to go somewhere and eventually it will cool down going into January,” Anderson said.
Anderson said that the public needs to remain weather aware this weekend.
