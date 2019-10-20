Principal Becky Burt painfully recalled the day almost a year ago she learned about the D that West Morgan Elementary received on its state report card.
It was one of the saddest moments in her 32-year career as an educator because “I knew this wasn’t West Morgan Elementary.”
“It was like someone crushed me, and I broke down,” Burt said.
She discussed the solution for change with the faculty on Dec. 19, and the school spent most of January communicating the plan to parents and the community.
The Alabama State Department of Education made the latest letter grades public Friday, and the elementary school — with 565 students, a 67% poverty rate and 35% English Language Learner population — had the most significant turnaround among schools in the Decatur area, going from a 66 which is a D to an 85 or B for the 2018-19 school year.
Austinville Elementary in Decatur, a school with a 100% poverty rate, also had a huge increase in its score, and Frances Nungester, with a 97% poverty rate, continued its march toward earning an A on its report card.
Austinville’s numerical score increased 13 points to a 76 or C, while Frances Nungester’s score went to 88. Nungester's state letter grade remained a B, but its numerical score has increased five points in two years.
Every public school system in Lawrence, Limestone and Morgan counties earned at least a B and increased its numerical scores, and Hartselle City was one of 27 school systems statewide to earn an A.
The letter grade for the state remained a B, but its numerical score increased from 80 to 84.
Decatur area superintendents said West Morgan Elementary, Austinville Elementary and Frances Nungester were shining lights in a sea of testing, graduation and attendance data the state released as required by a 2012 law Rep. Terri Collins, R-Decatur, sponsored.
The three elementary schools share common bonds their principals said contributed to their success.
Besides high poverty rates and high English Language Learner student populations, the most common bond, according to Burt, is the schools became totally student centered “and we knew where every student was and what they needed to work on to improve.”
When the faculty at West Morgan met in December to discuss their 66 score, Burt said, there were 66 days until the next test. Burt said they had data meetings with parents, informed elected officials about what was happening and “became one big family moving in one direction.”
Third grade teachers Susette Downs and Lynne Pearson were as embarrassed as Burt about last year’s letter grade.
“The score brought me to tears,” said Downs, who has been a teacher at the school 14 years. “It was like someone punched me in the stomach.”
Pearson, a teacher for 23 years, said she felt she had let the students down and “I kept asking myself what we had done to deserve this.”
Part of the improvement plan at West Morgan Elementary included sharing teachers between classrooms. If a fourth grade student was not at grade level, for example, the student would spend some time with a third grade teacher.
“We got a plan, shared it with parents, told them why it was important for students to be in school on time and we stuck with the plan,” Pearson said.
Austinville Elementary — a school that had four principals in three years — was doing some of the same things as West Morgan Elementary. The school’s numerical grade increased 13 points to a 76 and Austinville’s letter grade went from a D to C.
Tony Willis, who was in his first year as principal, said they broke down walls between classrooms, engaged parents, celebrated students regardless of their test scores and engaged the community.
“We spent time during our planning period calling parents because we wanted to know them and to let them know their kids were important,” he said.
Willis said the most significant shift was that students knew the school was about them and teachers identified their specific needs and started growing them academically.
Frances Nungester started its movement three years ago when the 83 score or B in 2017 on its report card was one of the highest among schools statewide with poverty rates greater than 90%. The score increased to 86 last year and 88 this year.
Principal Shannon Whitfield said teachers spend the first two weeks of every school year getting to know students, their parents and student needs.
“I tell the teachers to put the books aside, learn the students' likes and dislikes and get to know their parents,” she said. “Our kids are not just students and we want them to know we care and they matter.”
The payoff for this philosophy, according to Whitfield, Burt and Willis, is that students want to do well.
“They don’t want to disappoint us,” Burt said, adding that West Morgan Elementary’s turnaround is about the teachers and students. “The score reflects their efforts and we celebrate them.”
The principals said simple things — such as recognizing incremental growth — matters, and all three schools have athletic-type pep rallies to honor students. They also accept no excuses for failure.
“We don’t control who walks in the door or student’s circumstances,” said Burt, a West Morgan graduate who said she felt she failed the community in 2018. “Students can learn, and it’s our responsibility to make sure that happens.”
