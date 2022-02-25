HUNTSVILLE (AP) — A student was injured in a self-inflicted shooting that occurred Friday morning at an elementary school in north Alabama, officials said.
Huntsville police described the shooting at Sonnie Hereford Elementary School as accidental, news outlets reported, but authorities didn't say how it occurred or why a gun was at school.
Authorities released no information about the student, who was taken to a hospital with injuries that were described as non-life threatening.
A statement released on the school's website said a "serious incident" occurred and asked families to stay away from campus.
"We are working with law enforcement authorities to investigate a shooting incident that occurred inside the building," it said.
