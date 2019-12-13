Dozens of employers in Morgan, Limestone and Madison counties plan to hire about 14,000 workers over the next three years, with nearly that many additional indirect jobs expected to follow, says a new labor market study.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the report’s findings present “an opportunity we have been planning for and have prepared for. Now we’ve got to work on getting a plan together as far as selling our area across the country. There’s no one community that can support this growth. It’ll take the region as a whole.
“But we know we can get this done,” Bowling said.
The release of the analysis comes as unemployment hovers at record-low rates across the region — 2.1% in Morgan and Limestone counties — and executives and other senior staffers interviewed for the study report intense competition for talent.
“This is a blend of a challenge and an opportunity,” said Chip Cherry, the president and CEO of the Huntsville-Madison County Chamber of Commerce.
The Deloitte report, funded by chambers of commerce from the three counties and other entities, shows that 94 employers in those counties expect about 14,000 new hires in the next three years, and that should lead to 11,000 additional jobs in the retail and service sectors, from baristas to accountants to lawyers.
And those figures are conservative, Cherry noted.
The 25,000 new jobs are expected to be filled by residents from the 14 north Alabama counties and a three-county region in southern Tennessee, and also from people moving into the area.
“We’re trying to recruit talent from across the United States,” Cherry said, “And we have to find a way to communicate with people who know nothing about our region.”
Among a number of next steps recommended by Deloitte is a nationally branded marketing campaign to boost the region’s image as a destination for talent.
“We’re evaluating strategies now (to determine) what we need to enhance, what we need to put in place new so that we can take advantage of this opportunity to continue to grow the market and strengthen the economy,” Cherry said.
Officials from the three communities will continue to discuss “what we can do together to maximize resources,” Cherry said. “It makes sense to consolidate and coordinate activities.”
Only about 20 to 25 people are moving into the region each day, said Claire Aiello, the Huntsville-Madison chamber’s vice president for marketing and communications. “We need that number to grow,” she said.
Officials said efforts are already in place to lure people to the area like the Best and Brightest Initiative, which focuses on attracting young professionals to Decatur. With funding from private donations, the program provides young professionals in the science, technology, engineering and math fields with up to $3,000 a year for student loans in return for a five-year commitment to live in the Decatur city limits.
Another recommendation from Deloitte is for cities and counties to explore ways to diversify the housing supply, such as mixed-use developments, for the incoming labor pool.
Bowling noted that plans for two Decatur subdivisions — River Road Manor off Old River Road and Black Branch Point near Point Mallard — are moving forward and he expects the new subdivisions will spur interest from other prospective developers.
“We’re also working on some multi-family housing,” he said. “Developers are going to be looking for areas to build and we think Decatur is prime for manageable growth.”
Bowling said he expects site work to begin in the spring on the planned Alabama 20 overpass in Decatur-annexed Limestone County. “Once that’s finished, it will allow access to the north and south of Highway 20. It’ll be a great place for development.”
Athens' population increased almost 20% from 2010 to an estimated 26,247 last year, based on Census figures, putting it among the state’s fastest-growing cities.
Athens Mayor Ronnie Marks has said he expects the population growth to continue, possibly reaching close to 35,000 in 10 years.
“We have about 2,700 housing units — both apartments and single-family homes — approved to be built,” Marks said. “Population will bring retail development, and we have a lot of opportunities there.”
The Deloitte report is “well-timed,” he said. “It brings to focus what we already thought. We’ve got work to do. We’ve got to be proactive.”
The Deloitte findings came from one-on-one interviews with mostly private sector employees but also some entities at Redstone Arsenal, Cherry said. The report represents a mix of company sizes and industries: advanced manufacturing, aerospace and defense, information technology, bioscience and service.
The report notes that future demand will significantly outpace the current supply in key skill areas, particularly in the cyber, engineering, maintenance and repair, and production.
Deloitte recommends that communities:
• Explore education grants, home-buying and relocation subsidies and student loan support to entice people to the region;
• Continue investing in educating parents and students on the alternatives to a four-year degree to increase the pipeline of students in vocational programs; and
• Encourage companies in similar industry sectors to collaborate on establishing school programs to increase awareness of skills in demand across local industries, like cyber, information technology and applied engineering.
Bethany Shockney, the president of the Limestone County Economic Development Association, said the report gives area leaders the data they need to develop “laser-focused strategies” to meet the labor needs.
“Part of our strategy will absolutely involve working directly with our school systems to create a pipeline of workers that will be able to go immediately into some of these jobs,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.