Larry Sturges of Decatur, a retired U.S. Army Reserve lieutenant colonel and a financial adviser, will speak Thursday during a Veterans Day observance on Calhoun Community College’s Huntsville campus.
The event begins at 10 a.m. in the Math, Science & CIS building.
The program will also include the “Salute to Our Veterans,” performed by the Calhoun Chorale, as well as a student testimonial.
The event is free and open to the public.
