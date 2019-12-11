The Decatur area received an early Christmas present Tuesday: Snow that was pretty to watch fall but wasn't expected to cause major problems for motorists.
"We're hoping that the roads are going to remain OK," said Dana Griffin, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service office in Huntsville.
Still, local school systems weren't taking any chances with the weather and delayed start times two hours this morning due to concerns about roads potentially icing overnight.
Decatur City, Morgan County, Hartselle City, Athens City, Limestone County and Lawrence County school districts all announced a two-hour delay, as did Decatur Heritage Christian Academy.
"You never want to gamble with someone's safety. If we're going to err, we want to err on the side of caution," Morgan County Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said Tuesday evening. "The most important thing is safety."
The NWS issued a winter weather advisory for locations along and east of the Interstate 65 corridor, including north central Alabama. The advisory was scheduled to end at 1 a.m. today.
Forecasters said most accumulation in the Decatur area would be on vegetation and objects such as decks. Griffin said he couldn't rule out some slick spots developing on bridges and overpasses and in higher elevations and cautioned motorists to drive cautiously this morning.
Brian Carcione, another meteorologist with the weather service, said the precipitation was expected to move out of the Decatur area before temperatures reached freezing Tuesday night.
He said winds were expected to remain after the snow quit falling and would dry out roads "before temperatures even get close to freezing."
Several area school systems dismissed early Tuesday as a precaution as the snow began to fall. The entire local high school basketball schedule was canceled Tuesday night. Austin’s game at Muscle Shoals was moved from Tuesday to today, with the varsity girls starting at 6 p.m.
The temperature was expected to drop to 27 Tuesday night before climbing to a high of 48 today.
“So this would be a very quick, kind of glancing blow,” Carcione said, with temperatures rising above freezing by 8 or 9 a.m. today.
The low tonight will be 31, followed by a high of 53 on Thursday. The low Thursday night will be 41 before reaching a high of 53 Friday.
Hopkins said school systems strike a balance in announcing school delays. Making the announcement the morning of a delay or cancellation would mean they have more information, but would create problems for parents who need to make plans for their children.
