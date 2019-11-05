The suspect in the Oct. 24 slaying of a Decatur girl has been extradited from Tennessee and is behind bars at the Morgan County Jail, authorities said.
Morgan County sheriff's spokesman Mike Swafford said Bernandino Miguel Matias, 19, of Decatur, was processed at the county jail at 5:17 p.m. Monday after being extradited from Knoxville. Matias has been charged with murder.
Less than eight hours after Decatur police named Matias as a suspect in the slaying of Tania Rico, 16, at an apartment complex on Blue Bird Lane in Southwest Decatur, he was arrested in Knox County, Tennessee, on a fugitive from felony charge Oct. 25. Knoxville authorities said Matias did not resist arrest when he was detained at 12:32 a.m. CT.
Decatur police spokeswoman Emily Long said Matias' bail was set at $250,000.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn ordered an autopsy of the victim at the state forensics office in Huntsville. He said the preliminary report results are part of the investigation and would have to be released by Decatur police.
“All we can confirm at this time is no firearm was used in the slaying,” Long said. “The investigation is ongoing.”
Two Morgan County deputies made the 475-mile round trip to Knoxville on Monday to pick up Matias, Swafford said.
A neighbor who called 911 at 3:32 p.m. Oct. 24 to report the girl’s death said he believed Rico and Matias were girlfriend and boyfriend. School officials said Rico was a sophomore at Austin High School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.