A man wanted in the fatal shooting of a former R.A. Hubbard sports star in Southwest Decatur turned himself in at the Morgan County Jail on Friday afternoon, police said.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said Shadeed Abdul Fuqua, 29, of Southwest Decatur, arrived at the county jail about 3 p.m. A murder warrant had been issued for Fuqua in the shooting death a day earlier of Jarmaine Cardell Jones, 27, of North Courtland, according to authorities. Fuqua's bail was set at $150,000.
Police said they received a call at 4:34 p.m. on Thursday of a shooting at Decatur Place Apartments at 304 Courtney Drive S.W. When officers arrived at Building F, they found a man outside with gunshot wounds. Jones was transported to Decatur Morgan Hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Jones, a 2011 graduate of R.A. Hubbard High in North Courtland, was first-team all-state in football and basketball his senior year in high school.
His high school football coach Nick Vinson called Jones “an awesome talent” who had offers from UAB, Georgia Tech and North Alabama.
“He transferred in from Decatur, and we didn’t know much about him at first,” Vinson said. “But he made a couple of big plays against Tanner, Hatton and Phillips and he was on his way. He had unbelievable skills and helped us win games. Sometimes the other team was unable to stop him. He was easily one of the top athletes I coached.”
Vinson said Jones, who led the Chiefs’ basketball team in scoring as a senior, turned down his college offers.
Jones was the nephew of former North Courtland Mayor Ronald Jones. Ronald Jones said Jarmaine had been splitting time living in Decatur and North Courtland in recent years. Ronald Jones said he was the son of his youngest sister, who died in 2014.
“Jarmaine could be as good as he wanted to be. He was a rare athlete,” Ronald Jones said. “I enjoyed going to watch him play. We always knew he was going to make some plays. … It’s just so sad that he’s now gone.”
Ronald Jones said Jarmaine’s funeral will be at 1 p.m. Wednesday at Jackson Memory Funeral Home in Town Creek.
Long said the shooting is believed to be an isolated incident. Police have given no motive for the shooting.
The investigation is ongoing, she said.
