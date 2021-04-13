Authorities responded this morning when a suspicious object was found at Danville High School, but it was quickly determined that the object was a toy and did not pose a threat, according to a Morgan County Schools spokeswoman.
Earlier today, a teacher at Danville High School became aware of a suspicious object in a desk in an administrative area of the building, and the Morgan County Sheriff's Office SRO and school administrators were immediately notified, responded and secured the area, said communications specialist Lisa Screws.
There was no threat and no further action was needed, Screws said.
