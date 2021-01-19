Fourth-grade Lacey's Spring teacher Sallye Swafford was named Morgan County Schools' elementary teacher of the year on Tuesday.
Cotaco math teacher Ashley Boyd was named the system's secondary teacher of the year. Union Hill's Jackie Husky was named staff employee of the year.
