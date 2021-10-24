Public officials recommend taking COVID-19 precautions for Halloween activities but say it'll be possible to stay safe in most situations. Meanwhile, no local communities have announced changes to the date for trick-or-treating as the observance falls on a Sunday.
In Athens, Mayor Ronnie Marks has said his city will celebrate Halloween on its traditional Oct. 31 date. Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling, Moulton Mayor Roger Weatherwax and Trinity Mayor Vaugh Goodwin are all leaving the decision up to the parents and not declaring a certain day for trick-or-treating.
"It's none of the city's business," Weatherwax said.
Officials have issued guidance on preventing spread of the coronavirus.
“We really recommend that people mask up if they’re going to be in an indoor, public setting," said Irene Cardenas-Martinez, Decatur police spokeswoman. "But we do recommend people attend an outdoor event with small groups of people, just to avoid spreading the virus."
The police also advise avoiding crowded parties.
Judy Smith, area administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health, said research has shown that touching and passing items like candy while going door-to-door does not transmit the virus as much as officials once thought.
Dr. Erin DeLaney, family medicine physician and vice chair of clinical affairs and quality at UAB's Department of Family and Community Medicine, said trick-or-treating in small groups, social distancing and not sharing food or drinks with family or friends are all ways to stay safer.
“The good news is, we do feel there is a safe way to do trick-or-treating," DeLaney said.
According to Smith, “Children can certainly trick-or-treat.” However, Smith does say about trick-or-treating, “limit your time (at each house), use your distancing.”
Some children will be wearing masks as part of their costumes. Smith does not believe kids will wear a protective mask underneath. According to Smith, a costume mask is not ideal, but will be better than nothing. DeLaney said masks are still recommended.
For people handing our candy, DeLaney said to wear a mask and stand outside your home, if possible. She said you can even have hand sanitizer outside with you.
The ADPH does not suggest going to crowded, indoor parties. “Anytime you have a congregate situation, you’re always going to increase the risk,” said Smith.
Smaller groups are always going to be a little safer and less chance of transmitting the virus, according to DeLaney.
There will be many people attending trunk-or-treats at sites such as local churches.
“Trunk-or-treating, as a general rule, usually involves more people in a congregate situation, so it’s a little more high-risk. Good news is, it tends to be outdoors,” said Smith.
“We want children to enjoy their youth, we want them to have a good time and be safe on Halloween. Part of this being safe will (involve) they and their parents doing those things that will protect them,” said Smith.
The biggest difference between last year and this year, said DeLaney, is the availability of a vaccine. “That really has changed what we’re able to do.”
When it comes to COVID, the same rules for Halloween apply to other upcoming holidays, according to DeLaney. She said people should get vaccinated, gather in smaller groups, and keep hand sanitizer around.
Smith said, “Please get vaccinated. We have other holidays coming up, and whatever we can do to make our communities safer, and to make each other safer, that’s the thing we need to do."
Other safety concerns
Officials also have other Halloween safety tips.
Cardenas-Martinez said children should always be accompanied by an adult when trick-or-treating.
“If they’re trick-or-treating at night, wear something reflective or always have a flashlight on hand so they’ll be visible," she said.
Decatur police also warn against children ever going into a stranger’s home.
DeLaney suggests going trick-or-treating while it's still daylight. She said families also should have a plan in case children are separated from their parents.
Cardenas-Martinez said children shouldn't eat any candy until it has been examined by the parents. This is to avoid any scary situations, she said.
