While working for Lockheed in Houston in 1969, then 35-year-old Bobbie Brown said it was commonplace to see the Apollo 11 astronauts walking down the office hallway on their way to training sessions.
“They were very friendly when I met them walking to the space chamber in Building 12 where we worked,” said Bobbie Taylor, 85, of Moulton. “They were very down-to-earth people, very courteous. Building 12 is where the astronauts practiced weightlessness maneuvers in the space chamber.”
Taylor said she was a secretary for Lockheed, a NASA contractor, from 1967 to 1970 at the Space Center. She said while she wasn’t close friends with astronauts Neil Armstrong, Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins, they would chat from time to time. “We’d usually say hello and good luck when they came by,” Taylor said. “It would be nothing to see them jogging around the grounds, around the neighborhoods they lived in.”
A 1951 graduate of Decatur High School, Taylor said she took a job with the Atomic Energy Commission in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, in 1952 and married Glenn Brown. The couple had five children.
After working out West on the Titan Missile Program, the Browns accepted jobs in Houston. Taylor said her husband, working with contractor Brown and Root, inspected astronauts’ space suits.
“NASA back then had so many employees and contractors,” she said. “We were all working for the same goal, getting a man on the moon and getting there first. It’s what President Kennedy asked the country to do.”
In July 1969, she said anticipation of the Apollo 11 flight became larger than life at times.
“There was plenty of excitement and energy in the air not just at the Space Center, but all around the country,” she said.
On the night of July 20 when Armstrong made the historic “giant leap for mankind,” the Browns were attending an impromptu gathering in the front yard of Armstrong’s house.
“There were about 50 people in the front and side yard,” she said. “They had a big TV set up on the porch so we could watch. The TV must have been 30 inches wide, which was large back then.”
She said a big celebration broke out when Armstrong set foot on the lunar surface.
“Everybody was yelling and cheering,” she said. “We were all happy. Work accomplished.”
But the moon flight was far from over.
“We all knew it was a super dangerous mission,” Taylor said. “We were worried about when they were leaving the moon. I was afraid something would go wrong, and they couldn’t get back to dock with Michael Collins.”
She said Lockheed and NASA employees couldn’t breathe easy until the crew splashed down in the Pacific Ocean about 900 miles southwest of Hawaii on July 24. She said the late Lee Norman, a native of Athens, worked on the Apollo 11 splashdown.
“I didn’t realize how historic it was back then,” Taylor said. “To me, it was a job. Now I realize what a great part of history I was lucky enough to be involved in.”
She said after the astronaut’s historic trip she never saw them in person again.
On a global goodwill tour, the Apollo 11 crew visited 24 countries in less than two months. "They were seen as superstars everywhere they went," she said.
Taylor said she was saddened when government funding for NASA space projects was cut in the 1970s but said she is encouraged that President Donald Trump is proposing establishment of a lunar base and a possible trip to Mars.
Bob Jaques of Hartselle, the former Marshall Space Flight Center historian, said Apollo 17 was the last mission and three more Apollo missions were scrapped.
“The high cost of going to the moon, the high cost of the Vietnam War and public apathy were the main reasons,” Jaques said of a cutback in the space program.
On creating a lunar base, he asked, “How many rocket ships will it take to carry materials to build a lunar base? It’ll be no small feat and government funding won’t be unlimited like it was going to the moon the first time.”
Taylor added she would like to see more study done on unidentified flying objects.
“Instead of going to Mars, we ought to look into the reports of UFOs being seen,” she said. “It makes me wonder what’s going on. Commercial pilots have pictures of UFOs in the sky. If there’s something to it, we need to find out.
"I’m glad we went to the moon. We gained knowledge. A lot of technology and medical advances have come out of the space program. I’d like for us to find out if there is life on other planets in other galaxies. I don’t think we are the only planet in the universe with life on it.”
In April, Jim Odom, the retired NASA project manager of the Hubble Space Telescope, said the instrument has beamed back more than 2 million images that have some experts believing life exists elsewhere.
“Because of Hubble, we have discovered billions and billions of galaxies, many much larger than our own,” Odom said. “Some scientists are saying there are between 1,200 and 1,300 objects in the universe that might be candidates for life, that might have an environment that may accommodate life. That number changes and grows. There very well could be life out there if God wants it.”
Taylor is a former Lawrence County animal shelter director who is appealing six misdemeanor convictions of animal cruelty.
