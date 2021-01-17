Although some employees in Morgan County Schools and other Alabama districts have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccines, it may be late February before more educators have access to shots, and it'll likely be March before a widespread rollout.
The rate of distribution and the two-dose requirement will likely mean most public school employees won't be fully vaccinated until the end of the semester, state Superintendent Eric Mackey said.
“We won’t have our teachers vaccinated and immunized until through this whole semester, hopefully by summer, but not likely to be done by the end of this school year,” Mackey told State Board of Education members on Thursday.
Alabama is set to start the 1B phase of its vaccination plan this week. It allows Alabamians 75 and older and first responders, like law enforcement and firefighters, to receive available vaccines. Teachers and school employees are also part of the 1B grouping, but are prioritized after the elderly and first responders.
Morgan County Schools spokeswoman Lisa Screws said the district's employees started receiving vaccinations on Wednesday.
“The health department provided us about 100 appointment times on Wednesday,” she said. “We are compiling information from all of our employees that we can filter through, the ones who wish to be scheduled for vaccinations, and we can filter it down by their position and their age so that when we have our next availability we can compile a list pretty quickly.”
Screws said the district is identifying its highest-risk employees based on Alabama Department of Public Health guidelines, so older employees, child nutrition program employees, bus drivers and special education aides who work in self-contained classrooms will be prioritized.
Screws said the exact timeline for other Morgan County Schools employees to receive vaccinations is still unclear.
“It’s so up in the air right now as to the availability of the vaccine,” she said. “We’re moving ahead expecting that we will have another spot for some mass vaccinations, but we don’t know when that would be. We don’t know how often they’re going to be.”
Lawrence County Superintendent Jon Bret Smith said he is looking forward to a post-pandemic return to normalcy, and expects a “considerable” number of teachers to receive vaccines. Smith said he’d like to see the vaccines rolled out as quickly as possible, but is not worried about the timeline set forth by Mackey.
Decatur City Schools Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield declined to comment.
No state mandate
Mackey said the State Department of Education will not require teachers to get the vaccine to return to in-person teaching, but local school boards could pass their own vaccination requirements.
The Alabama Association of School Boards said it is not aware of any school boards considering a vaccine mandate.
Mackey said he is concerned about the pace of the vaccine rollout but believes the Alabama Department of Public Health is doing everything it can to speed the process.
“Public Health is able to work through the issues and they’re getting the vaccine out. It’s just there is literally not enough vaccine to cover the people in 1A and 1B,” Mackey said. “It’s mostly a supply chain and production problem.”
As of Monday, Alabama had distributed 87,128 doses out of the over 271,925 doses allotted to Alabama, according to the ADPH vaccine distribution dashboard.
Marion and Tallapoosa counties have already started vaccinating some teachers after they had distributed vaccines to others in priority groups, but Mackey said only about 50% of teachers are choosing to be vaccinated in those counties.
COVID-19 cases have increased in recent weeks and Mackey said he thinks the next three months will be very difficult for K-12 students as more schools return to exclusively online instruction.
“I think the next three months are going to be critical,” Mackey said. “It’s going to be very hard to keep all of our schools open to in-person instruction, but we’re going to do the best we can.”
The department is still set to give its statewide standardized test this spring, but whether all students have to take it will depend on possible waivers from President-elect Joe Biden's administration, Mackey said.
Superintendents have told Mackey they are seeing a significant decline in grades this school year, but the extent of learning loss is unknown.
