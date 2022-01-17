The Decatur Daily’s Opportunity sections beginning Feb. 20 will profile local heroes in the education, medical, police, and fire and rescue fields.
If you’d like to share the story of a hero in one of those categories in Limestone, Morgan or Lawrence counties, please write up the information and email it to heroes@decaturdaily.com or submit it through this link.
The deadline for submissions is Jan. 30.
