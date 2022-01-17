OPP22 firemen training
Decatur firefighter Jacob Mikell crawls through the smoke into a building during a fire simulation at the Flint Training Center. [JERONIMO NISA]

 Jeronimo Nisa

The Decatur Daily’s Opportunity sections beginning Feb. 20 will profile local heroes in the education, medical, police, and fire and rescue fields.

If you’d like to share the story of a hero in one of those categories in Limestone, Morgan or Lawrence counties, please write up the information and email it to heroes@decaturdaily.com or submit it through this link.

The deadline for submissions is Jan. 30.

