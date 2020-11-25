The Decatur Daily’s annual Opportunity edition in February will celebrate family ties.
We’ll have stories about families with numerous descendants locally.
We’ll write about families that helped settle this area.
We'll write about newcomers from other regions of the United States and from other countries.
And we’ll tell stories about families that have followed the same career paths. That may involve several generations farming the same land or a family that has a tradition of working in the same vocation like education or medicine.
If you know of a family that would make an interesting story or you want to write up your family’s story, please email us at familyties@decaturdaily.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.