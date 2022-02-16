Lauren Temples of Hartselle High, Aaron Williams of East Limestone High, and home-school student Murray Callan of Athens were announced as National Merit Scholarship finalists this week.
The three will be awarded $2,500 apiece that will go toward their freshman year in college.
Temples and John Wesley Peters of Decatur High, also a finalist, were the only two students in Morgan County who were selected as semifinalists for the National Merit Scholarship in the fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.