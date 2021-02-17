A temporary shelter at The Boom Boom Room at 1580 W. Moulton St. will open at 4:30 p.m. today and will stay open as long as deemed necessary, according to Sue Terrell, executive director of Hands Across Decatur.
Terrell said the shelter is just for the homeless. Food, blankets and bathrooms will be provided, she said. No transportation is available.
