The Alabama Department of Transportation advises motorists that crews will repair the deck of the Tennessee River bridge on Interstate 65 northbound from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
Motorists should expect delays due to the temporary closure of the inside northbound lane and be prepared to reduce speed and merge right.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.