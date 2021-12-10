ACT testing at Decatur and Austin high schools will proceed as planned at 8 a.m. Saturday because storm shelters are available at both sites if needed, school officials said.
“The testing could be delayed if the weather gets too severe,” said Decatur City Schools spokeswoman Elizabeth Gentle.
Gentle said the school system will update its Facebook page if the weather causes any change in testing plans.
