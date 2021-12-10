Decatur High teacher Jackie Hendrickson becomes teary eyed (top) while speaking on a Zoom call (bottom) with one of her former students at the school, Christian Bailey, now a Yale University freshman. The two spoke Thursday while Hendrickson was honored by the Decatur Kiwanis Club for being selected earlier this year as a recipient of the 2021 Yale Educator Award, an honor that recognizes educators around the world who have mentored and inspired their students. Bailey, who earned an all-expenses paid scholarship to Yale through the QuestBridge program, nominated Hendrickson. "You mean the world to me," Bailey told Hendrickson during their call. The club will plant a tree at Decatur High to commemorate Hendrickson's Yale award. [JOHN GODBEY/DECATUR DAILY AND COURTESY PHOTO (BOTTOM)]

