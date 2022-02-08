Calhoun Community College student Ruth Norman acknowledged feeling a mix of nervousness and excitement as her first chance at cleaning a patient's teeth loomed.
Norman, part of the inaugural class in Calhoun's Dental Hygiene Program, was preparing to clean the teeth of her mom, Sharrun Norman, in the school’s new lab.
“I’m nervous because it’s something new,” Ruth Norman said. “And I’m excited because now I get to use what I’ve been taught and get to perfect it.”
Similar to when the college’s student beauticians once offered haircuts, the new Dental Hygiene Program began offering low-cost cleanings as part of the student training last week.
Calhoun is offering teeth cleaning for a general fee of $30, mainly to pay for the cost of supplies, protection and equipment.
This fee includes a cleaning, exam, radiography “and do as many treatments as a patient might need,” said Dr. Scott Parvin, the clinical dentist that state law requires be present during the cleaning.
A points system that uses students' ACT scores and grades in core courses such as chemistry and anatomy determines admission into the Dental Hygiene Program, which covers five semesters.
Parvin, who is also an instructor, said demand to get into the program is so high that high grades and points are necessary for entrance into the program.
Parvin said the students start with a light load for their first hands-on sessions. Appointments for their first patients take most of the day, lasting from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. with a lunch break.
“We don’t do fillings or extractions, but they do learn to treat periodontal disease,” Parvin said.
They invite family and friends to be their first patients. Most get a parent to be that first volunteer. The program is available to the public.
“It’s easier and harder with a family member,” Norman said. “Family members are going to talk to you and say things that a regular patient probably wouldn’t say. My dad or mom will tell me if something is wrong."
Student Nicole Ristau said she chose dental hygiene “because I always wanted to do something in health care."
Ristau admitted she was nervous before her first cleaning last week.
“My first patient will be my mom so it won’t be bad,” Ristau said. “Mainly, I’m starting with just family members. I’m looking forward to getting the hands-on experience because experience says a lot when you get into the field.”
Parvin said the students gradually increase their speed. They will move from a single patient a day to one in the morning and one in the afternoon as they grow toward the one-hour appointments required at general dentistry practices.
During this first semester of offering cleanings, hours are limited to Wednesdays from 12:30 to 3 p.m. and full days on Thursdays.
When a new class starts next fall and learns enough to start doing cleanings too, Parvin said the cleanings to the public will be offered four days a week.
The students work under the same protection guidelines against COVID-19 that the Alabama Dental Board issues for all general dentistry practices to follow, Parvin said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.