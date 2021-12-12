Stress and depression come with the holidays for many, but experts say there are ways to combat the anxiety when the season feels overwhelming.
Alicia Carpenter, 51 of Danville, struggles this time of year with seasonal affective disorder, or SAD.
“I suffer from it every year because I am such an empathic person,” she said.
Carpenter grew up in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, and explained that she yearns every year for her childhood traditions that can't be restored.
Dr. Matthew Macaulso, clinical director of the UAB Depression and Suicide Center and professor in the Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurobiology, said some people may feel isolated and lonely this time of year if they are unable to be with some of their loved ones. He said a Zoom meeting might be helpful for those who cannot be physically close to their families. Macaulso also suggested spending time with neighbors as a way to combat isolation.
Carpenter said a trigger for her SAD is the end of daylight saving time that brings darkness earlier in the afternoon.
“When it starts getting dark at 4 p.m., I want to go get in the bed and that’s unnatural. There’s plenty of things for me to be doing past 4 p.m.”
Susan Claborn, executive director at the Mental Health Association in Morgan County, said there are other triggers, too.
“Making ourselves too busy or setting our expectations too high, or it can be … financial pressures, shopping and gifts and food," Claborn said.
The holidays also get people out of their healthy eating and sleeping habits, according to Claborn, leaving people poorly equipped to deal with stress.
Missing loved ones who have died makes the holidays hard for Carpenter, too. Her father has died, as well as her father’s best friend, at whose house they would spend every Christmas Eve.
“Nothing will ever be the same in Hattiesburg," she said.
Stacy Hagood, a registered nurse and clinical supervisor at Decatur Morgan West, said losing loved ones can be a trigger that causes anyone to struggle during the holidays.
“Whether they just lost somebody and they’re going to have to do Christmas without them, whether they lost them 20 years ago, holidays tend to be harder for people who have lost close loved ones,” she said.
The holidays can bring up emotions or memories that people may not be ready to deal with, Macaulso said.
“Dealing with loss at this time can be difficult," he said. "The holidays themselves bring up a lot of memories and emotions.”
Create joy
Macaulso said people should try to focus on things they enjoy.
“Creating a new tradition or creating a new activity can be a great way of processing through grief," he said. "Because it gives the person something to focus on, it creates joy, and it takes their attention away from what might be causing them significant emotional pain.”
Carpenter said if she tries in Alabama to re-create traditions from her hometown, it upsets her. But she gets pleasure from being with the family of her husband Rob, whom she has been married to for nine years.
“Doing the family things here with the new family, with the new traditions, helps me to not be so melancholy and lost in that want-to from the past," she said.
Macaulso said the holidays are not a suitable time to bring up certain topics. He said to save difficult or controversial topics for another time when there are fewer people and emotions.
“I think when sitting down at the holiday table, there’s a lot of emotions, sometimes happy emotions, sometimes sad or difficult emotions, and I think introducing difficult or controversial topics into that can be challenging,” Macaulso said.
In case a difficult topic is brought up, Decatur Morgan's Hagood said to prepare a script in your mind of how to answer. She said to give your prepared answer and then exit. Hagood said if you find yourself overwhelmed, take yourself out of the situation, take deep breaths and call a friend or family member if you need to vent.
Claborn agreed that if you begin feeling overwhelmed, the first step is to take a timeout. “Find yourself 15 minutes without distractions just to refresh, reprioritize. That can be deep breathing, a short walk, listening to some music.”
Healthy strategies
Carpenter has coping skills that she tries to utilize to combat her SAD. She said she tries to stay positive, and listening to Christmas music helps. “Some people, it makes their SAD worse to listen to Christmas music, but it helps mine. It keeps me going.”
It also helps Carpenter to cook and bake, especially for others. “When you are cooking or helping someone else, it really does combat the SAD big time. Because just serving others is always going to make you feel better.”
“I do all the things that people who get regular depression do. I make sure I get outside and take sunlight in and play with my dogs, all the things that keep my mind off the reasons I get SAD around the holidays. Try to stay busy,” Carpenter said.
Hagood said to be sure to get at least 10 minutes of sunlight a day, set realistic expectations for yourself, continue taking any medication you are on, eat healthy, exercise, stay hydrated, and stay away from alcohol. Hagood said alcohol can change your mood because it is a depressant, which makes it more difficult if you are already stressed.
Think of the things you can control, Claborn said. For example, Claborn said to watch your budget because people tend to overspend during the holidays, which creates stress.
Carpenter said she does not feel guilty about her disorder and feeling low during the holidays.
“So many people, especially women, don’t talk about it," she said. "It needs to be talked about. Women need to acknowledge their feelings and do more for themselves than just trying to brush it under the rug and make it all about the children or other people in their lives.”
