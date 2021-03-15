A chance of severe weather including tornadic activity is possible late this morning and throughout the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Meteorologist Ashley Ravenscraft said Wednesday’s threat of severe weather looms larger, however.
“Today, west of Interstate 65, there’s a potential for strong thunderstorms, strong winds and even a tornado or two,” she said. The threat is part of the system that dumped heavy snow on Colorado during the weekend and it should taper off tonight and conditions will dry Tuesday, she said.
“Our bigger concern is Wednesday when we could see all modes of severe weather, tornadoes, thunderstorms, damaging winds, large hail and flooding issues,” Ravenscraft said.
She said the bad weather could move into the Tennessee Valley midday Wednesday and last until midnight.
The NWS will meet with area Emergency Management Agency officials via a videoconference at 2:30 p.m. today.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.