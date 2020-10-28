Thursday is the last day for registered Alabama voters to get a regular absentee ballot for Tuesday's election.
Morgan County Circuit Clerk Chris Priest said absentee ballot requests sent by mail must be received by Thursday. Voters also can request an absentee ballot in-person and cast it at the Morgan County Courthouse during its regular hours Thursday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
For voters who have received absentee ballots, they must be returned in-person by Monday or postmarked by that day. Ballots sent by mail must be received by noon Tuesday.
Priest said voters who have applied for absentee ballots by mail but haven't received them can contact his office at 256-351-4794 to check the status of their application.
