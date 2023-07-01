Break out the patriotic-themed clothing, kick up the volume to John Philip Sousa's "The Stars and Stripes Forever" and get ready for the festivities celebrating America’s 243rd year of independence.
From fireworks displays to the annual water rendezvous on the Elk River, Independence Day festivities will take place across the Tennessee Valley.
In addition to the Spirit of America festival on Tuesday, here are other ways to celebrate:
---
Fireworks
--
Star Spangled Day
When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.
Where: South Park, 1082 Culver Road, Falkville
Cost: Free
To know: The free event hosted by Falkville will feature free food, live entertainment and fireworks. Make sure to bring a chair or blanket.
--
Bay Village Fireworks
When: Saturday, sunset
Where: Lucy’s Barge, 6049 Bay Village Drive, Athens.
Cost: Free
To know: The annual Bay Village Fireworks Show in Limestone County will begin at sunset, weather permitting. The 20-minute show will be viewable from Lucy’s Barge, or from a boat on the Tennessee River.
--
Independence Day Festivities
When: Saturday, 5-9 p.m.
Where: Wheeler Lake, 44 County Road 443, Hillsboro
Cost: $10 for adults, $7 for children, free for ages 3 and younger
To know: The festivities along Wheeler Lake will include food trucks, live music by Trey Allred from 5-8 p.m., and fireworks at 8:30 p.m.
--
Independence Celebration
When: Saturday, 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: MidCity District in Huntsville
Cost: Free
To know: MidCity District’s Independence Day Celebration will feature live music, a mullet and mustache contest and fireworks at 9:30 p.m.
--
Food Trucks & Fireworks
When: Sunday, 6 p.m.
Where: Elkmont Recreation Fields, 25630 Evans Ave.
Cost: Free
To know: The annual Food Trucks & Fireworks display in Elkmont will culminate at 9 p.m. with a fireworks show. Other festivities include food trucks and inflatables. Make sure to bring a lawn chair, blanket and outdoor games.
--
Red, White & Boom
When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
Where: Athens Middle School
Cost: Free
Best place to watch: Central Church of Christ, 320 Old U.S. 31 North; Cultivate Church, 100 U.S. 31 South; Athens Middle School; Athens High School; Athens SportsPlex, 1403 U.S. 31; and Swan Creek Park, 98 U.S. 31. Organizers advised spectators to arrive 30 minutes early in order to find a parking space and to bring a chair or blanket.
To know: Central Church of Christ will serve hot dogs and hamburgers beginning at 6:30 p.m.
--
Independence Day Game
When: Tuesday
Where: Toyota Field in Madison
Cost: Tickets start at $8
To know: On July 4, the Rocket City Trash Pandas will host the Chattanooga Lookouts. The game will begin at 6:35 p.m. and will culminate with a 3D fireworks display.
--
Fireworks Festival
When: Tuesday, 9 a.m.-9:30 p.m.
Where: Smith Lake Park in Cullman
Cost: Free admission
To know: Spend the day at Smith Lake Park for the Fireworks and Music Festival, which will feature arts and crafts, games, food, a golf cart parade, music and fireworks.
---
Fourth of July events
--
Elk River Boat Party
When: Saturday, 3-7 p.m.
Where: Elk River, from the Lee-Hi Bridge, travel north. Anderson Creek will be on the left. The party site will be on the right.
Cost: Free
To know: Come early to grab a prime spot. Approximately 3,500 people attend the 300-boat event each year, co-organizer Bridgett Jackson said. Music from the Sipsey River band will kick off at 3 p.m. The Alabama Marine Police and a rescue squad will be in attendance to ensure everyone’s safety. While the boat party will not organize a fireworks show, various homes on the river will shoot off displays viewable from the party.
--
Huntsville Museum of Art
When: Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Cost: Free
To know: The Huntsville Museum of Art will celebrate Independence Day by offering free admission to the public on July 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.