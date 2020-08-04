D200804 sign
Buy Now
Jeronimo Nisa

Daniel Alred installs the "v" Monday in a sign for the Shops on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur. Anniston businessman Joey Crews has renovated the three-story, 20,000-square-foot building at the corner of Second Avenue Southeast and Grant Street. He has said he hopes to turn the second floor into a mini-mall with small shops. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]

Get Unlimited Access
$6 for 6 Months
Subscribe Now

After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.

(1) comment

Ben Dover

Hope there's an elevator. I can't do stairs anymore!

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.