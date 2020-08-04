Daniel Alred installs the "v" Monday in a sign for the Shops on Second Avenue in downtown Decatur. Anniston businessman Joey Crews has renovated the three-story, 20,000-square-foot building at the corner of Second Avenue Southeast and Grant Street. He has said he hopes to turn the second floor into a mini-mall with small shops. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY]
(1) comment
Hope there's an elevator. I can't do stairs anymore!
