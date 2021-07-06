The body found floating in the Tennessee River near Valhermoso Springs on Monday has been identified as a Toney man, according to authorities.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn identified Bruce Mitchum Parker, 56, as the deceased man found by a kayaker east of Johnson Landing, according to a text from the Morgan Sheriff’s Office.
An autopsy is pending, the Sheriff’s Office said.
Parker was one of two men found dead in the county during the July 4 holiday weekend.
On Sunday morning, Keith E. Nelms, 53, of Decatur was killed by a single gunshot by a male family member at his home on Hillside Road Southwest, according to Decatur police. No charges have been filed in what police called a domestic disturbance.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.