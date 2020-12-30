A raging pandemic has been the top local story of 2020, just as it has crowded out other stories globally, but it's also been a year of elections and political skirmishes, murders, racial strife and high-profile prosecutions.
Here are some of the top local stories from the past year as selected by The Decatur Daily staff.
---
Deadly pandemic strains economy, schools, hospitals
In January and February, despite increasing alarm among public health officials, the new strain of coronavirus appeared to be an overseas story. Beginning in March, though, it dominated local attention. The first local death did not come until May, but in March an emergency statewide stay-at-home order disrupted the local economy.
Schools closed entirely from March 19 to April 6, and classroom instruction did not resume during the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. Local school systems all offered both in-person and virtual classes when they returned in August, but all had to abandon in-person instruction at times due to outbreaks of the virus.
Gov. Kay Ivey began to relax the orders in late May, but not before the cancellation of the traditional Alabama Jubilee and then the closure of Point Mallard’s Aquatic Park for the summer.
The City Council debated a temporary mandatory mask ordinance in July as some residents protested at a series of public hearings. The ordinance passed but, just days later on July 30, it became irrelevant when Ivey issued a statewide mandatory mask order that remains in effect.
COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations spiked in the weeks after the July 4 holiday, subsided, and then careened upward in the weeks following Halloween. Local cases, hospitalizations and deaths accelerated through Thanksgiving. Health officials expect it to get worse before it improves after Christmas get-togethers led to mass infections. Decatur Morgan Hospital ran out of intensive care units, had to borrow extra ventilators, and opened a COVID unit at its Parkway campus.
Globally and locally, a glimmer of hope came as COVID-19 vaccines were approved. On Dec. 16, Dr. James Boyle — a pulmonologist and medical director of the intensive care and critical care units at Decatur Morgan Hospital — became the first person to get a vaccine shot in Morgan County. The general public is slated to have access to the vaccines this spring.
As of Tuesday, 351,804 Alabamians had been infected by the virus and 4,737 had died. In Morgan County as of Tuesday, 10,334 had been infected and 87 had died, according to the Alabama Department of Public Health. In Limestone County, 6,628 cases have led to 55 deaths, and Lawrence County's 1,978 infections have generated a death toll of 42.
---
Municipal elections bring new faces
City voters hold municipal elections every four years, and this summer’s votes were particularly eventful.
Tab Bowling was the first Decatur mayor to be reelected in 26 years after defeating six opponents in the Aug. 25 election and beating challenger Butch Matthews in the Oct. 6 runoff.
Melvin Duran retired after 36 years as Priceville mayor. He was replaced by Sam Heflin.
Billy Jackson was the only one of five Decatur City Council members to earn another term. Jackson was unopposed in District 1 as he got a record seventh straight term.
Two council members, Kristi Hill and Chuck Ard, chose not to seek another term as Kyle Pike won in District 2 and Jacob Ladner took the District 5 race.
Two others, District 3’s Paige Bibbee and District 4’s Charles Kirby, lost their reelection bids. Carlton McMasters upset Bibbee without a runoff.
Hunter Pepper, an 18-year-old who graduated from high school in May, beat Kirby to become the youngest ever councilman in the city.
---
7 murdered in Valhermoso Springs
Seven people were shot to death June 4 in the second-worst mass shooting in Alabama history. Morgan County had 21 homicides in 2020, the most on record and on a per capita basis among the worst in the nation.
Authorities arrested Frederic “Rick” Rogers, 22, and John Michael Legg, 19, both of Hartselle, in Oregon on June 21 and they were returned to Morgan County.
Police said Rogers admitted in a written statement that he killed Jeremy Roberts, 31, of Athens, James Wayne Benford, 22, of Decatur, William Zane Hodgin, 18, of Somerville and Roger Lee Jones Jr., 20, of Decatur. The statement said Legg fatally shot the three females, Tammy England Muzzey, 45, Emily Brooke Payne, 21, and Dakota Green, 17, of Valhermoso Springs, in the house on Talucah Road. Testimony revealed all three females lived at the residence.
Special Agent Chris Hendon testified in an August preliminary hearing that the defendants were invited to a dinner party at the Talucah Road residence, known as a drug house. He said Rogers “cased” the house and its occupants before opening fire on the three men in the garage.
Trial dates have not been set for the two defendants.
---
Housing Authority settles discrimination claim
In a March compliance review, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development charged Decatur Housing Authority with discriminating against Blacks who were on waiting lists for Jordan-Neill and Summer Manor apartments, the multi-story buildings that bookend Rhodes Ferry Park and offer views of the Tennessee River.
HUD accused the Housing Authority of steering Blacks toward Westgate Gardens, a Northwest Decatur housing project off West Moulton Road.
The authority denied liability but settled the claims for $200,000 — which HUD distributed to victims of the alleged discrimination — and a commitment to upgrade Westgate Gardens at an estimated cost of $1 million.
HUD had also labeled the authority as having "substandard management."
The authority’s top officials, Andy Holloway and Jeff Snead, notified their board in September that they plan to retire in early 2021.
The Housing Authority board then began the search for a new executive director. They interviewed four of the five semifinalists in an online video conference in December but they have yet to name a director.
---
Spring Avenue widening completed
After two decades of planning, changes in plans and road construction, all four lanes of a 2-mile stretch of Spring Avenue between Cedar Lake Road and Day Road opened in early February.
The many years of fighting heavy traffic, a deteriorating road and then construction were finally over for Southwest Decatur residents.
The $11.7 million project, funded partially with a $10 million state grant, included an additional center turn lane in some sections, and a shared-use trail on the west side.
---
Officer punches store owner
A video of a March 15 incident in which a white Decatur police officer punched the Black owner of Star Spirits and Beverages on Sixth Avenue became public on June 7.
The video surfaced at a time of national unrest over police treatment of Blacks.
Video showed Officer Justin Rippen, one of the officers responding to the 911 call initiated by store owner Kevin Penn, punching Penn in the jaw, and then joining the other officers in knocking him to the floor. Penn broke his jaw in the encounter.
Police Chief Nate Allen said it appeared to the officer that Penn was reaching for a handgun on the store counter. Penn had used the handgun to apprehend a shoplifter and unloaded it and placed it on the counter as police entered, according to an affidavit by Penn.
Penn was arrested and charged with misdemeanor obstructing government operations. A complaint sworn out by Rippen said Penn “refused to obey lawful commands to put down and back away from a firearm while officers were attempting investigate a robbery."
Rippen was placed on desk duty despite the calls by a councilman Jackson and other Black leaders for the officer’s removal from the force.
---
Judge sentenced to prison
After being indicted in 2019, Limestone County District Douglas Patterson this year resigned, pleaded guilty to three felony counts and was sentenced to serve four years in state prison.
Patterson, 38, was on paid leave until he resigned his district judgeship in July. While on paid leave, he collected about $10,800 per month in salary.
He admitted to stealing $47,800 from the Limestone County Juvenile Court Services Fund that he oversaw as a judge, according to the Attorney General's Office.
Patterson also admitted that, while serving as a private attorney, he financially exploited Charles Lee Hardy, for whom he was a court-appointed conservator. Hardy, who died in December 2015, was a disabled military veteran living in a nursing home.
Patterson pleaded guilty Oct. 30 to using his official position or office for personal gain, first-degree financial exploitation of the elderly and third-degree theft of property.
---
Holladay trouble leads to resignation
The Athens City Board of Education placed Superintendent Trey Holladay on paid administrative leave, at his request, on June 13, two days after the FBI confirmed its agents were at his Athens home in June as part of a law enforcement action. Assistant Superintendent Beth Patton was appointed acting superintendent.
The FBI has not said why the agents went to Holladay’s home.
On Oct. 23, the school board voted on a separation agreement with Holladay, with the system negotiating a settlement payment of $250,000 for the superintendent.
On Dec. 8, the board decided to take the interim tag off Patton and make her the system’s new superintendent.
---
Man confesses to 1995 murder
A Trinity man confessed Nov. 19 to Decatur police that he killed a Huntsville man in 1995.
Johnny Dwight Whited, 54, confessed to the shooting death of Christopher Alvin Dailey, 26, on April 25, 1995. Police said the confession appeared to be triggered by remorse, and Whited's lawyer said the defendant has Stage 4 lung cancer.
He was released from the Morgan County Jail on Nov. 30 after posting $15,000 in bail, according to authorities.
No trial date has been set.
On April 26, 1995, Decatur police responded to George Russell Road, off Chapel Hill Road, after two teenagers located Dailey's body.
Police said Dailey's body was discovered about 25 yards off the road alongside what used to be a logging road in the Lake Chula Vista area. Police said Dailey had suffered a gunshot wound to the head, and then-Coroner Gene Shelton ruled his death a homicide.
---
Attorney’s email creates controversy
A January in-house email from Decatur attorney Barney Lovelace to lawyers in his firm on the subject of the upcoming municipal election and incumbent council members Bibbee and Kirby caused acrimony and strained relations between the council and the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce when it became public in March.
In the email, Lovelace wrote about the need to find candidates for the election. A recorded phone call between Bibbee and Lovelace included mutual allegations of conflicts of interest towards in the handling of environmental lawsuits against the city, 3M-Decatur and others.
His email also referenced political activity by chamber officials, leading the council to deny the organization its annual appropriation.
