With a strong possibility of tornadoes forming in the Tennessee Valley today, emergency management officials are warning residents to be prepared for power outages, damaging winds and possible flooding.
Public schools and Calhoun Community College will be teaching virtually except for Limestone County Schools, which will be closed. Some schools will be set up as storm shelters.
On Tuesday afternoon, Gov. Kay Ivey issued a state of emergency for all 67 counties. Local EMA workers are urging residents to stay weather aware, have a plan, have supplies and decide on a place to go before the storms strike.
Jessica Chace, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Huntsville, said the first of three waves of threatening weather will arrive in the area about 5 a.m. She said the second is forecast to pass through about 11 a.m. and the third, expected to be the most severe, will arrive about 7 p.m. The first two waves will carry warm air from the Gulf, she said.
“Between 5 a.m. and 9 a.m. around the Tennessee River, the area could see elevated thunderstorms with the main risk being quarter-inch to 1-inch large hail,” she said. “We could see 60 mph winds and an isolated tornado.”
The second round of activity will arrive from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with “dangerous winds and a greater threat of tornadoes,” Chace said.
She said the third round will move in from the west between 7 p.m. today and 2 a.m. Thursday with damaging winds, large hail and “the highest threat of strong and long-lived tornadoes is possible.”
“We’ll see a heightened risk for flash flooding, too,” Chace said. “These storms have the potential to be one of the most severe events we’ve had in a couple of years. … Going into the overnight, don’t put your cellphones in the 'do not disturb' mode, so you won’t miss any weather alerts.”
Brandy Davis, Morgan County EMA director, said residents should be prepared for power outages from downed trees on power lines.
“We’ve had 1 to 2 inches of rain in the past 24 hours,” she said Tuesday afternoon. “And with another 2 to 4 inches and high winds forecast, it’s almost guaranteed that there will be some trees down and power lines down. The ground will be plenty wet.”
She also is concerned about what the third round of storms could bring to the Valley.
“(The National Weather Service) hasn’t issued a PDS (particularly dangerous situation), but they have talked about it,” she said. “We have to stay ready.”
Daphne Ellison of the Limestone County EMA office said residents need to monitor the weather throughout the day.
“The National Weather Service feels confident there’s a strong possibility of tornadoes,” she said. “In between the waves, don’t let your guard down. There can still be unstable weather and a tornado could pop up.”
Lawrence County EMA Director Chris Waldrep is hoping for the best. “We could be in for a long day and a long night,” he said. “Be sure to take care of your family, your loved ones, yourself. Hopefully, we’ll get through this together.”
He said Lawrence County community storm shelters will be open early in the morning.
Decatur and Austin high schools' storm shelters will open once a tornado watch is issued, according to Decatur police spokeswoman Irene Cardenas-Martinez.
Ivey urged state residents to make plans for the potential severe weather conditions.
“Please make preparations now in the event your area is impacted in some way,” she said. “I will continue keeping a close eye on the system and encourage every Alabamian to do the same.”
Chace said once the storms move through early Thursday, the temperatures will fall, but a pleasant weekend is expected.
“Thursday, temperatures will be cooler but it won’t be as muggy as the air will be drier,” she said.
She said Thursday’s highs will be in the 60s and Friday’s high will dip into the 50s.
“A beautiful weekend is forecast with Saturday’s and Sunday’s temperatures to be in the 60s under clear skies,” she said.
