The Decatur area could begin feeling the effects of Tropical Storm Ida as soon as this afternoon, with tornadoes and heavy rain possible today and Tuesday.
The bulk of the storm will hit Morgan, Lawrence, and Limestone counties late tonight through Tuesday, with the rain tapering off during the day Tuesday, according to Chelly Amin, meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Huntsville.
Mayor Tab Bowling said Decatur is making preparations to deal with any effects from the storm.
“This morning I’ve received emails from various department leaders confirming that we’re ready as a city for Ida," Bowling said. "Based on the forecast our Street and Environmental Department — they go out and spend a lot of time making sure our drains are clear and able to handle the water that comes through. Our tree crews, they’re ready in the event that they’re called upon.”
Gov. Kay Ivey has declared a state of emergency for 27 coastal and western counties, including Lawrence, Colbert and Lauderdale. A flash flood watch that includes Morgan, Limestone and Lawrence counties goes into effect at 1 p.m. today.
Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast Sunday and shattered a large swath of the state's electrical grid, The Associated Press reported. Ida weakened into a tropical storm overnight as it pushed inland over Mississippi with torrential rain and shrieking winds, its danger far from over.
The timing and severity of the storm's effect locally will depend on several factors, such as how much the weather heats up today, Amin said.
