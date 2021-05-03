The National Weather Service in Huntsville said the Tennessee Valley will have the potential for a few tornadoes Tuesday as two cold fronts move through.
Meteorologist Andrew Pritchett said the first storm system is forecast to arrive in the Decatur area about 7 a.m. and move out by 11 a.m.
“The second front will have the potential for more dangerous storms and should move in about 1 p.m. and clear out by 7 p.m.,” he said. “We need to be prepared for a few tornadoes popping up and moving through the area with these storms.
Pritchett said both storm systems also could produce hail, damaging winds and between 1 and 2 inches of rain.
“Temperatures on Tuesday should reach into the lower 80s and behind the front the temperatures will be in the mid-70s for the next few days,” he said. “It’ll be nicer and drier weather behind the front.”
