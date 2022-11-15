Thanksgiving traffic, down during the pandemic, is likely to be heavy both on roads and in airports in the days surrounding Nov. 24, and experts recommend that travelers give themselves plenty of time to reach their destination.
AAA-Alabama spokesman Clay Ingram said roadways will be heavily traveled.
“We’re expecting a very busy Thanksgiving holiday, probably something pretty close to pre-pandemic numbers,” he said. “That’s been the trend this year for most all the holidays we’ve had so far.”
Ingram said there are certain days that will be especially heavy.
“The two busiest days are usually the Thursday — Thanksgiving Day itself — and then Sunday at the end of the weekend, people coming home,” he said. “In recent years we’ve seen more and more people taking Wednesday off and traveling on Wednesday so that’ll be a pretty busy day as well.”
Seth Burkett, Alabama Department of Transportation north region spokesman, said there will be no lane closures on interstates from noon on Nov. 23 to 11:59 p.m. Nov. 27. However, he said, this does not include closures due to wrecks or other emergencies.
“Lane closures are not prohibited on other state routes, but most highway contractors will take the holiday and weekend off, so we do not anticipate much road work, if any, to be taking place,” Burkett said.
Burkett said there are some major things to avoid while on the road.
“The big don’ts are speeding, following too closely, and driving distracted, drowsy or under the influence,” he said.
Burkett also said to be sure everyone in the vehicle buckles up.
“Unrestrained drivers and passengers account for more than half of crash deaths in Alabama, and most of those crashes would have been survivable with a seat belt,” he said.
Ingram said gas prices should remain about the same for the holiday.
“We got up to $4.63 per gallon in June and we’re down to $3.30 per gallon,” he said. “I really don’t think we’re going to see a whole lot of change between now and Thanksgiving. … It could change a little bit, but odds are we’re going to be pretty close to where we are right now.”
Mary Swanstrom, spokeswoman for Huntsville International Airport, said airfare prices for Thanksgiving have gone up, but the price depends on the airline and the time at which people shopped for their flight.
“In general ... the cost of a plane ticket has increased because the price of fuel has increased,” Swanstrom said.
Swanstrom said airlines are running full flights to get as many passengers on each plane as possible.
“That might mean that some of the schedules that might be the most convenient might not be available if they’re sold out because we’re coming right up on (the holiday),” she said. “(We're) just encouraging people to shop around for their best deal and maybe try some airlines they haven’t tried before.”
Arrive at the airport an hour-and-a-half to two hours before your departure, Swanstrom said. She recommends bringing a book or an iPad to make the wait more pleasant.
“Enjoy that downtime while you’re waiting on your flight rather than rushing through taking the chance that you might not get through security as quickly as you thought,” Swanstrom said.
The number of travelers going through airport checkpoints has recovered to nearly 95% of 2019 traffic, according to Transportation Security Administration figures for October.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor's most recent Consumer Price Index, released last week, airfares in October were up 42.9% over October 2021 and gas prices were up 17.5% over the same period.
The Thanksgiving meal will be more expensive, too. While the overall Consumer Price Index increased 7.7% from a year ago, grocery prices are up 10.9%.
Part of the reason for high fares is that airlines are still operating fewer flights than in 2019 even though passenger numbers are nearly back to pre-pandemic levels.
"Fewer flights and more people looking to head home or take vacation for the holidays means two things: Prices will be higher, and we will see flights sell out for both holidays," Holly Berg, chief economist for travel-data provider Hopper, told The Associated Press.
Matt Anderson, National Weather Service of Huntsville meteorologist, said temperatures for Thanksgiving week could have lows in the 20s or 30s range with highs ranging from the 40s to 50s. He said precipitation will be around the normal range for that week, which is about an inch for the whole week.
Decatur City, Hartselle City, Morgan County and Lawrence County school systems will be out of school Nov. 21 through Nov. 25. Athens City Schools will be out Nov. 23 through Nov. 25. Limestone County Schools will be virtual on Nov. 21 and be out of school Nov. 22 through Nov. 25.
