Traffic in both directions on Alabama 20 was backed up at 5 p.m. today after an 18-wheeler caught on fire.
The burned truck was blocking eastbound traffic on Alabama 20 near Rocket RV. Emergency officials attempted to divert traffic around the accident and a second truck became stuck in the median, blocking westbound lanes.
Authorities were cleaning up the remains of the burned vehicle between 4 and 5 p.m. No injuries were reported in the one-vehicle accident.
At 4:30 p.m., northbound traffic out of Decatur on U.S. 31 was backed up down Wilson Street and Sixth Avenue.
The accident occurred about 1 mile east of the Alabama 31/Alabama 20 interchange. Fire department officials said it occurred about 3:30 p.m.
